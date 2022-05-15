Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022. Weather at Yokota is more favorable for the RQ-4s to operate from during Guam’s typhoon season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 23:26
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

