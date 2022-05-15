RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base

An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022. Weather at Yokota is more favorable for the RQ-4s to operate from during Guam’s typhoon season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

