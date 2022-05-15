Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022, for a rotational deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather on Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Photo ID: 7198439
    VIRIN: 220516-F-PM645-2803
