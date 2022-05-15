An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022, for a rotational deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather on Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
This work, RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
