RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base

An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022, for a rotational deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather on Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

