An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022. The Global Hawk also supports humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations like Operation Tomodachi, when the Department of Defense mobilized 24,000 service members to assist Japan with disaster relief after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern Honshu coast March 11, 2011, resulting in a tsunami that flooded the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 23:26 Photo ID: 7198438 VIRIN: 220516-F-PM645-2797 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 6.18 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.