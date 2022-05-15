RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Yokota Air Base

An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2022. The Global Hawk’s mission is to support a broad range of U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection capabilities to support joint forces, and allies and partners in worldwide peacetime, contingency and crisis operations. (U.S, Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

