Team Andersen kicks off National Police Week with opening memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Taylor Peterson, the ceremony commander of troops assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, calls out names of fallen officers during an opening memorial ceremony for National Police Week May 16, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support while allowing law enforcement survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their life in the line of duty.

