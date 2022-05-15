Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen kicks off National Police Week with opening memorial ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Andersen kicks off National Police Week with opening memorial ceremony

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Katelynn Hagadorn, assigned to the 36th Mission Support Group, delivers remarks during an opening memorial ceremony for National Police Week May 16, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support while allowing law enforcement survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their life in the line of duty.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen kicks off National Police Week with opening memorial ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    defenders
    National Police Week
    honor the fallen
    Team Andersen
    36 SFS

