    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard vessel taking on water near South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas, tows a flooded pontoon boat in the Laguna Madre, Texas, May 15, 2022. A good Samaritan called the station at 1:50 p.m. and notified Coast Guard personnel that two people aboard the pontoon boat were in need of assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    search and rescue
    uscg
    south padre island
    taking on water
    pontoon
    24-foot

