Reenlisting for three more years

122nd Tactical Support Detachment Commander, Colonel John Fuchko administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sergeant Ernest Churchwell as part of a small ceremony to recognize Churchwell’s reenlistment for three more years of service in the Georgia Army National Guard, May 14, 2022, at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7198169
|VIRIN:
|220514-A-NJ230-194
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
