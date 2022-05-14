Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlisting for three more years

    Reenlisting for three more years

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    122nd Tactical Support Detachment Commander, Colonel John Fuchko administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sergeant Ernest Churchwell as part of a small ceremony to recognize Churchwell’s reenlistment for three more years of service in the Georgia Army National Guard, May 14, 2022, at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7198169
    VIRIN: 220514-A-NJ230-194
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlisting for three more years, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Service
    Retention
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT