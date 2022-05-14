122nd Tactical Support Detachment Commander, Colonel John Fuchko administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sergeant Ernest Churchwell as part of a small ceremony to recognize Churchwell’s reenlistment for three more years of service in the Georgia Army National Guard, May 14, 2022, at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7198169 VIRIN: 220514-A-NJ230-194 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 5 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlisting for three more years, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.