220511-N-PC065-1064 AEGEAN SEA (May 11, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) open a hatch leading to the weather deck for dewatering during a general quarters drill, May 11, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. ATG22 is a bilateral U.S.-Greece (Hellenic) amphibious training event designed to exercise battalion-level command and control and company-level combined arms training in order to increase U.S. and Greek interoperability and demonstrate the trans-Atlantic relationship between U.S. Navy-Marine Corps and Hellenic Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 14:10 Photo ID: 7197871 VIRIN: 220511-N-PC065-1064 Resolution: 6498x4332 Size: 919.22 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington maintains damage control proficiency [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.