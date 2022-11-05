Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington maintains damage control proficiency

    AEGEAN SEA

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220511-N-PC065-1002 AEGEAN SEA (May 11, 2022) – Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tony Chamber, the damage control assistant assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), passes information to the ship over the 1MC loud speaker from central control station during a general quarters drill, May 11, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. ATG22 is a bilateral U.S.-Greece (Hellenic) amphibious training event designed to exercise battalion-level command and control and company-level combined arms training in order to increase U.S. and Greek interoperability and demonstrate the trans-Atlantic relationship between U.S. Navy-Marine Corps and Hellenic Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 14:10
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington maintains damage control proficiency [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USN
    LPD 24
    22dMEU
    Alexander the Great 2022
    ATG22

