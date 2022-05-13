MRF-D 22: LCM-8 Croc Response Rehearsals

Members of the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, clear the well-deck of landing craft, mechanized 8 during onload and offload rehearsals for exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 13, 2022. The rehearsals allowed Australian and U.S. forces to test naval equipment compatibility and enhance well-deck operation skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

