    MRF-D 22: LCM-8 Croc Response Rehearsals [Image 2 of 4]

    MRF-D 22: LCM-8 Croc Response Rehearsals

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Members of the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, clear the well-deck of landing craft, mechanized 8 during onload and offload rehearsals for exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 13, 2022. The rehearsals allowed Australian and U.S. forces to test naval equipment compatibility and enhance well-deck operation skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

