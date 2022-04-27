220427-N-SP805-0003 Norfolk, Va. (April 27, 2022) Retired Cmdr. George
Keller presents a painting of USS Forrest Sherman (DD-931) to Cmdr. Greg
Page, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman is in port for a scheduled
maintenance period. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 19:17
|Photo ID:
|7197272
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-SP805-0003
|Resolution:
|810x608
|Size:
|181.51 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Cmdr. George Keller presents a painting to USS Forrest Sherman crew, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT