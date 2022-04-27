Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Cmdr. George Keller presents a painting to USS Forrest Sherman crew

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220427-N-SP805-0003 Norfolk, Va. (April 27, 2022) Retired Cmdr. George
    Keller presents a painting of USS Forrest Sherman (DD-931) to Cmdr. Greg
    Page, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman is in port for a scheduled
    maintenance period. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

    USS Forrest Sherman

