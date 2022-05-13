Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Spark Challenge 2022 [Image 8 of 10]

    Travis Spark Challenge 2022

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Students from De Anza High School receive the award for the “red line” perimeter category during the Travis Spark Challenge presentation at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. Their proposal is about producing an application that utilizes flow control around the “red line” perimeter of the flight line. Travis AFB and the Solano County Office of Education teamed up to host the Travis Spark Challenge. The Travis Spark Challenge is a team-based competition that motivates high school students to solve real challenges facing Travis AFB. The event was designed to teach the students’ life skills and empower them to make a difference in their community. (U.S Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

