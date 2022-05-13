Travis Spark Challenge 2022

A student from De Anza High School presents his team’s proposal to the judges during a Travis Spark Challenge presentation at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. Their proposal is to create a viable option to the Foreign Object Damage walk. Travis AFB and the Solano County Office of Education teamed up to host the Travis Spark Challenge. The Travis Spark Challenge is a team-based competition that motivates high school students to solve real challenges facing Travis AFB. The event was designed to teach the students’ life skills and empower them to make a difference in their community. (U.S Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

