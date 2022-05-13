Travis Spark Challenge 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Travis Spark Challenge event at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. Travis AFB and the Solano County Office of Education teamed up to host the Travis Spark Challenge. The Travis Spark Challenge is a team-based competition that motivates high school students to solve real challenges facing Travis AFB. The event was designed to teach the students’ life skills and empower them to make a difference in their community. (U.S Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

