Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritan find missing person's body near Mule Key

    Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritan find missing person's body near Mule Key

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Jewel Hammond, a person reported missing near Mule Key, Florida, May 11, 2022. A deceased body, located approximately 200 yards away from Mule Key, was identified as Hammond May 14, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 11:56
    Photo ID: 7196908
    VIRIN: 220514-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 720x1280
    Size: 255.09 KB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritan find missing person's body near Mule Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Missing Person
    District Seven

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT