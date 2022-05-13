SPEK training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Damarcus Alford, food service supervisor (left) and Senior Airman Andre Price, store room apprentice, with the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare food in the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during the May Regularly Scheduled Drill at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 13, 2022. The purpose of the SPEK exercise is to provide valuable training to the 169FSS Airmen while utilizing the mobile kitchen that can be operated in a deployed environment. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephen Hudson, 169 Fighter Wing Public Affairs).

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US