    SPEK training [Image 14 of 16]

    SPEK training

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Capt. Stephen Hudson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Damarcus Alford (left), DeAndre Carter and Senior Airman Tyhesha Grafton, with the 169th Force Support Squadron serve food in the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during the May Regularly Scheduled Drill at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 13, 2022. The purpose of the SPEK exercise is to provide valuable training to the 169FSS Airmen while utilizing the mobile kitchen that can be operated in a deployed environment. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephen Hudson, 169 Fighter Wing Public Affairs).

    TAGS

    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    FSS
    SPEK
    169th Force Support Squadron

