U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing return from Sentry Savannah 2022, the U.S. Air National Guard's annual premiere fighter jet exercise at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, May 12, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Lexington County, South Carolina, while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7196827 VIRIN: 220512-Z-IV744-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.31 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Return from Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.