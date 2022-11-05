Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Return from Sentry Savannah 2022

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing return from Sentry Savannah 2022, the U.S. Air National Guard's annual premiere fighter jet exercise at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, May 12, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Lexington County, South Carolina, while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

