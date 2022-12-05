Sentry Savannah Return

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, South Carolina, return from Sentry Savannah 2022, the U.S. Air National Guard's annual premiere fighter jet exercise at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, May 12, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Lexington County, South Carolina, while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

