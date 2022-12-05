Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Savannah Return [Image 1 of 16]

    Sentry Savannah Return

    WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, South Carolina, return from Sentry Savannah 2022, the U.S. Air National Guard's annual premiere fighter jet exercise at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, May 12, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Lexington County, South Carolina, while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah Return [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Amy Bodkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

