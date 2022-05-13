220513-N-DO281-1065

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2022) Lt. j.g. Joanna Santos, left, and Lt. j.g. Sebastian Michko track surface contacts in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 13, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 07:27 Photo ID: 7196766 VIRIN: 220513-N-DO281-1065 Resolution: 7281x4986 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.