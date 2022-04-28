Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Yi Sun-sin's Birthday [Image 3 of 4]

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Le McNeill 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, South Korea - CFAC personnel commemorated Adm. Yi Sun-sin’s Birthday in Jinhae District of Changwon City. The event included traditional dancing, music and toasts to Korea’s famous Naval Hero, Apr. 28, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Le McNeill)

    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, KR
