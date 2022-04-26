MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, a combat photographer with Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, (MCAGCC), records video of Marines aboard a U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 22:22
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
