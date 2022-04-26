U.S. Marine Cpl. Damian Rieck, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires an M240B Medium Machine Gun during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 22:22
|Photo ID:
|7196554
|VIRIN:
|220427-M-IB436-6481
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.92 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
