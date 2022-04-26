MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marines with Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, and U.S. Airmen with 53rd Air Traffic Control Squadron, 461st Air Control Wing, duck while a U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey flies over during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

