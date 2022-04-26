MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point

A U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over U.S. Marines and Airmen during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

