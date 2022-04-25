MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marine Cpl. Damian Rieck, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, provides security for a landing zone during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

Date Taken: 04.25.2022
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US