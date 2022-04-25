Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 10 of 25]

    MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine Corps Bell AH-1 Cobra with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over U.S. Marines during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) defense training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 26, 2022. A FARP serves a critical logistics function ensuring rapid access to weapons and fuel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 22:23
    Photo ID: 7196540
    VIRIN: 220427-M-IB436-4345
    Resolution: 4859x3239
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS 273 Marines train in defense of Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms
    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command
    Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 273

