Assistant Secretary of Defense Visits USS Nitze (DDG 94)

220510-N-SY758-1135 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 10, 2022) Cmdr. Sam T. Sareini, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), explains the combat capabilities of the Nitze to Shawn G. Skelly, assistant secretary of defense, as part of a tour of the ship, May 10, 2022. George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

