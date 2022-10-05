Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense Visits USS Nitze (DDG 94) [Image 3 of 3]

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220510-N-SY758-1135 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 10, 2022) Cmdr. Sam T. Sareini, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), explains the combat capabilities of the Nitze to Shawn G. Skelly, assistant secretary of defense, as part of a tour of the ship, May 10, 2022. George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:34
    Photo ID: 7196443
    VIRIN: 220510-N-SY758-1135
    Resolution: 3528x2520
    Size: 958.74 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense Visits USS Nitze (DDG 94) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

