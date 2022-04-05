Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Kitchener Visits GHWB [Image 5 of 6]

    VADM Kitchener Visits GHWB

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220504-N-UD000-1025 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy I. Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, greets sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), May 4, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:34
    Photo ID: 7196439
    VIRIN: 220504-N-UD000-1125
    Resolution: 4580x3271
    Size: 935.83 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Kitchener Visits GHWB [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

