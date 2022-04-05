VADM Kitchener Visits GHWB

220504-N-UD000-1025 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy I. Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, greets sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), May 4, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

Date Taken: 05.04.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US