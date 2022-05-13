Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When others are Weak, They are Strong – Navy Nurse Corps at 114

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A cut above…wrapping up recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, with the Navy Nurse Corps 114th birthday, May 13, 2022, the most experienced and youngest Nurse Corps officers participated in the traditional cake-cutting portion of the ceremony. Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, who initially enlisted in the Navy Reserves as a Seabee from Missoula, Montana, in 1992, was joined by Lt. j.g. Samantha Dahl, a Florida native approaching four years of duty and recently assigned to NMRTC Bremerton (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When others are Weak, They are Strong – Navy Nurse Corps at 114, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nurse corps
    DHA
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    #NursesWeek
    NMRTC Bremerton

