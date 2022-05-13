A cut above…wrapping up recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, with the Navy Nurse Corps 114th birthday, May 13, 2022, the most experienced and youngest Nurse Corps officers participated in the traditional cake-cutting portion of the ceremony. Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, who initially enlisted in the Navy Reserves as a Seabee from Missoula, Montana, in 1992, was joined by Lt. j.g. Samantha Dahl, a Florida native approaching four years of duty and recently assigned to NMRTC Bremerton (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7196392
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-HU933-425
|Resolution:
|4768x3947
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When others are Weak, They are Strong – Navy Nurse Corps at 114, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When others are Weak, They are Strong – Navy Nurse Corps at 114
