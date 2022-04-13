Project HOPE: AKNG’s Counterdrug unit, State of Alaska counter opioid overdose rise with naloxone rescue kits

Alaska National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Oliver Meza (second from left), noncommissioned officer in charge of Drug Demand Reduction, trains guardsmen and police officers in the use of naloxone kits provided through Project HOPE in Wasilla, Alaska, April 13, 2022. The Alaska National Guard collaborates with the Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention in Project HOPE, a state-run initiative aimed at providing opioid overdose rescue kits and training mission partners and law enforcement agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

