    Project HOPE: AKNG’s Counterdrug unit, State of Alaska counter opioid overdose rise with naloxone rescue kits [Image 1 of 4]

    Project HOPE: AKNG’s Counterdrug unit, State of Alaska counter opioid overdose rise with naloxone rescue kits

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guardsmen assigned to the Counterdrug Support Unit and Sgt. Michael Lopez of the Wasilla Police Department display naloxone kits provided through Project HOPE in Wasilla, Alaska, April 13, 2022. The Alaska National Guard collaborates with the Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention in Project HOPE a state-run initiative aimed at providing opioid overdose rescue kits and training mission partners and law enforcement agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Project HOPE
    Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention
    Alaska National Guard Counterdrug
    Wasilla Police Department

