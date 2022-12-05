USACE Checkered Flag 22-2 Tour

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members pose for a group photo during a tour for Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 12, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

