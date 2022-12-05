USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

220512-N-BR419-1045 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alejandro Rios, left, from Whittier, California, coaches Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Detrie, from Tampa, Florida, as he loads an M240B machine gun on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live-fire exercise. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

