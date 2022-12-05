Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220512-N-BR419-1243 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brayden Garcia, left, from Winslow, Arizona, coaches Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ethan Robbins, from Naples, Florida, as he shoots a .50 caliber machine gun on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live-fire exercise. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 16:34
    Photo ID: 7196088
    VIRIN: 220512-N-BR419-1243
    Resolution: 4212x2223
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NAPLES, FL, US
    Hometown: WINSLOW, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tests Jet Engine
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tests Jet Engine
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qualification
    M240
    50. Caliber Machine Gun
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Ammunition
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT