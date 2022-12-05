USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

220512-N-BR419-1243 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brayden Garcia, left, from Winslow, Arizona, coaches Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ethan Robbins, from Naples, Florida, as he shoots a .50 caliber machine gun on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live-fire exercise. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: NAPLES, FL, US
Hometown: WINSLOW, AZ, US