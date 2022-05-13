Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirby Presser [Image 3 of 8]

    Kirby Presser

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lee 

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 13, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7195822
    VIRIN: 220513-D-WA993-3003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirby Presser [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 James Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon

