Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair [Image 19 of 20]

    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Pilots assigned to the Army National Guard Detachment 1, Delta Company, 112th Services and Support Battalion along with members of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group and Idaho Air and Army National Guard Recruiting Office attended a job fair at the Shoshone-Paiute Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, located on the Idaho-Nevada border, May 4, 2022. As a part of a larger effort to build relationships with and support Idaho’s tribes, participation in the event helps provide educational and job opportunities to school-aged kids and graduating seniors on the reservation.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7195806
    VIRIN: 220504-Z-VT588-0129
    Resolution: 6420x4285
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair
    Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    MDG
    IDANG
    Sho-Pai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT