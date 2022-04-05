Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair

Pilots assigned to the Army National Guard Detachment 1, Delta Company, 112th Services and Support Battalion along with members of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group and Idaho Air and Army National Guard Recruiting Office attended a job fair at the Shoshone-Paiute Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, located on the Idaho-Nevada border, May 4, 2022. As a part of a larger effort to build relationships with and support Idaho’s tribes, participation in the event helps provide educational and job opportunities to school-aged kids and graduating seniors on the reservation.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

