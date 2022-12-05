Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA

A congratulations sign rests on a table at the graduation of the Project SEARCH class of 2022 at JBA, Md., May 13, 2022. The program first came to JBA in 2017, offering students the opportunity to work at multiple locations on base, including the Presidential Inn, the Club at Andrews and even a data entry position at the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022