Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA

Adreinne Barnett, Project SEARCH business liaison for Joint Base Andrews, presents a graduation certificate to De’Nisha Mayo, Project SEARCH intern, at the graduation of the Project SEARCH class of 2022 at JBA, Md., May 13, 2022. Project SEARCH, which began in 1996 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, establishes internships at local businesses and government organizations for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

