Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA

Col. Tyler R. Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, applauds graduates during the graduation of the transition-to-work Project SEARCH class of 2022 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 13, 2022. Graduates gained independence, confidence, interaction skills and self esteem through learning job-specific skills such as customer service, attention to detail and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

