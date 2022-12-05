Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA

    Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Tyler R. Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, applauds graduates during the graduation of the transition-to-work Project SEARCH class of 2022 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 13, 2022. Graduates gained independence, confidence, interaction skills and self esteem through learning job-specific skills such as customer service, attention to detail and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

