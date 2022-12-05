Col. Tyler R. Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, applauds graduates during the graduation of the transition-to-work Project SEARCH class of 2022 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 13, 2022. Graduates gained independence, confidence, interaction skills and self esteem through learning job-specific skills such as customer service, attention to detail and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)
Project SEARCH graduates four at JBA
