    517th Airlift Squadron conducts air drop for RF-A 22-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    517th Airlift Squadron conducts air drop for RF-A 22-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron performs cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 10, 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7195789
    VIRIN: 220510-F-YB356-1383
    Resolution: 5169x3448
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 517th Airlift Squadron conducts air drop for RF-A 22-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

