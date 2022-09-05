Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Spencer Unsbee, from Portland, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), sanitizes dental tools on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, May 9, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7195317
    VIRIN: 220409-N-UE367-0014
    Resolution: 4339x3308
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

