NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base

MISAWA, Japan (May 13, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, stands with Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Misawa Air Base commander, during an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

