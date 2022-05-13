Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 11]

    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (May 13, 2022) – Twelve Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning IIs, two E-2C Hawkeyes, one CH47J Chinook, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, one EA-18G Growler, one P-8A Poseidon, and 16 U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi into position during an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. Naval Air Facility Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:24
    Photo ID: 7194642
    VIRIN: 220513-N-GR586-1235
    Resolution: 7488x4212
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base
    NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    JASDF
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    Elephant Walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT