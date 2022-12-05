220512-N-DE439-1116 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Sebastian Valle-Zavala from Mesa, Arizona, left, and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ying San Leung from New York City, right, inspect the OE-82 UHF/SAT-COM antenna system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), May 12, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

